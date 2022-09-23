TBA Studios Acquires Philippines Rights To Oscar Submission ‘Plan 75’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Manila-based TBA Studios has acquired Philippines theatrical rights to award-winning drama Plan 75, which is Japan’s submission for the best international feature category of the Academy Awards.

The Japanese-language film has a strong connection to the Philippines. It features Filipina actress Stefanie Arriane in the cast, while US-Filipino company Fusee is one of the producers, with Wilfredo C. Manalang, George Sommerrock and Alicia Catubay-Watt taking producer credits, and Alemberg Ang of the Philippines’ Daluyong Studios on board as co-producer.

The film was produced by Japan’s Loaded Films, Happinet Phantom Studios and Dongyu Club, with France’s Urban Factory, Fusee and Ang. Urban Sales is handling international sales outside of the co-production territories. Fusee retained Philippines rights.

Written and directed by acclaimed short film director Chie Hayakawa, the film premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of this year’s Cannes film festival, where it won the Camera d’Or special mention.

Based on Hayakawa’s segment of the Japanese version of the Ten Years anthology films, Plan 75 is set in the near future when the Japanese government launches a program encouraging voluntary euthanasia for senior citizens to remedy a super-aged society.

Veteran Japanese actress Chieko Baisho and Hayato Isomura head the cast. Arriane plays a caregiver working overseas to support an ailing daughter back home.

“I’m happy to hear the much-awaited news that Plan 75 will finally reach the audience in the Philippines. I am truly grateful to all the Filipino cast members and producers and those who believe in and support this film,” Hayakawa said.

“It’s truly an honor for us to be able to bring this beautiful film to the Philippines. It’s a quiet and understated film, but with a big poignant message that we hope could reach a lot of people,” said TBA Studios President and COO, Daphne O. Chiu.

TBA Studios said the acquisition was part of an on-going strategy to bring a diverse range of films to Filipino audiences. The company’s recent releases include Everything Everywhere All At Once and documentary Fanny: The Right To Rock, while later this year it will release Cannes Palme d’Or winner Triangle Of Sadness.