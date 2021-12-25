Tayshia Adams Celebrates Christmas with Solo Trip to the Beach Following Zac Clark Split: ‘Reflect’

Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams is reflecting this holiday season.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old former Bachelorette celebrated her first Christmas since breaking off her engagement to Zac Clark with a solo trip to California’s Laguna Beach.

Seen recording the waves as dark rain clouds surrounded the ocean in an Instagram Story post, Adams said it was “a beautiful, serene morning,” before she wished those watching, “Merry Christmas, everybody.”

In another clip, Adams wrote of the beach: “No better place to give gratitude, pray & reflect.”

Adams and Clark, 37, got engaged during her Bachelorette season last year. However, on Nov. 22, a rep for Adams confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair “are no longer a couple.”

Adams, who has co-hosted the past two seasons of The Bachelorette, opened up about the split during Michelle Young’s Men Tell All special earlier this month after her co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe asked about Clark.

“All in all, all I have to say is that I’m heartbroken,” Adams said at the time. “But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I’m not sure what the future holds.”

(L-R) Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

David Becker/Getty Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark

A few moments later, Adams suddenly got up and exited the stage. She later reflected on the moment during an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

“That day was really tough for me because that’s actually the day that the news broke to everyone so it was just very heavy,” she said of filming the Men Tell All. “But I had a job to do at the same time so I’m really happy I was able to be surrounded by all of you guys and be supported by that, but it doesn’t make any of that easier.”

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that those close to Adams and Clark “didn’t see them getting to a wedding.”

“At the end of the day, they’re very different people,” the source said. “They’re both good people — she’s amazing and he’s a great guy and very passionate about his work. But they’re a total mismatch.”