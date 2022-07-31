Taylor Swift’s rep responds to viral report saying singer took 170 private jet trips so far this year

Representatives for Taylor Swift are speaking out after a recent report said that the singer took 170 flights on her private jet in 2022.

The digital marketing agency Yard released a report on Friday, July 29 that broke down the top ten celebrities they claimed to generate the most CO2 emissions from their private jets.

TODAY has yet to independently confirm the report.

At the top of the list was Taylor Swift, whose private jet reportedly took 170 flights between January 1 and July 19 this year. According to the agency, the flights equated to 22,923 minutes in the air with an average flight time of 80 minutes. The flights were said to have to have totaled 8,293.54 tonnes of CO2 emissions, which is 1,184.8 times more than the average individual.

In a statement to TODAY, Swift’s spokesperson said: “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

The agency conducted the report using information from the account @CelebrityJets. The Twitter account discloses that it sources data from ADS-B Exchange who claims to be the “world’s largest public source of unfiltered flight data” on its website. The data is said to be community sourced.

Yard said in disclaimer on their post that the agency is “aware that this list is not conclusive to the biggest offenders.”

The disclaimer, which included the statement from Swift’s representatives, also said that the report is based on data about the celebrities’ planes and “there is no way to determine if these celebrities were on all the recorded flights.” The agency said the reasoning for the report was to put a spotlight on the environmental impact of the usage of private jets and flights.

There was a mixed reaction across social media amid the claims from the report. While some users defended the singer, others called Swift out for the impact that these flights could cause on the environment.

“Taylor Swift makes history as this year’s artist with the most CO2 emissions. She is the first female musician to do so,” one person joked on Twitter.

Another fan tweeted, “so apparently taylor swift has racked up the most CO2 emissions of any celebrity by using her private jet, and has taken 170 trips this year ALONE. girl, you’re making it harder and harder for me to defend you.”

In defense of Swift, one fan tweeted, “it’s 2022 lmao and people still think they can cancel taylor swift like they did in 2016… over her jet that’s loaned out regularly to other individuals? like be serious.”

“blaming individuals for CO2 emissions does nothing to change the industries that are actually causing the problem,” another Twitter user wrote. “yes taylor could probably do better, but so could most people. the real changes that will make a difference are so much bigger than taylor swift’s private jet.”