Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Overtakes Drake, Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

One week after being overtaken by Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss,” Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” has returned to the No. 1 spot atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Nov. 26), claiming third nonconsecutive week at the peak.

The album racked up 204,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 17 (down 32%), according to Luminate and Billboard. The album topped the chart for its first two weeks of release, dipped to No. 2 in “Her Loss”’ first week, and now has returned.

More from Variety

According to the announcement, “Midnights” is the first album to tally at least 200,000 units in each of its first four weeks of release since Adele’s “25,” nearly seven years ago. Of course, the news arrives at the end of a week when Swift was in headlines for reasons that no one except Ticketmaster’s competitors would hope for: The problem-plagued on-sale for her forthcoming “Eras” tour, which saw millions of people (and bots) vying for tickets all at the same time, resulting in an overloaded Ticketmaster website, long wait times and many thousands of disappointed fans. The ticket inventory was ultimately so depleted that Ticketmaster canceled the general on-sale scheduled for Friday.

Elsewhere on the albums chart — which had not updated at the time of this article’s publication — ex-One Direction member Louis Tomlinson’s landed his highest-charting solo album to date with Faith in the Future landing at No. 5, Bruce Springsteen’s soul-covers collection “Only the Strong Survive” landed at No. 8, and Nas clocked his 16th top 10 album with “King’s Disease III” at No. 10.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” rises 4-3, Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me” does the obverse (3-4), and Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” and the Weeknd’s “The Highlights” hold at No. 6 and 7, respectively.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.