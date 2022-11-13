Taylor Swift Triumphs At The European Music Awards – The Hamden Journal

Taylor Swift won big at the MTV EMAs 2022 that were broadcasted live from Düsseldorf, Germany. The Anti-Hero singer took awards including “Best Artist,” “Best Video,” “Best Pop” and “Best Longform Video”for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi hosted the event that included performances by Ukrainian Band Kalush Orchestra with a powerful display of support for Ukraine, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Muse, Ava Max, Stormzy, One Republic, among others.

Nicki Minaj was awarded “Best Song” for “Super Freaky Girl,” and “Best Hip Hop,” while Harry Styles won “Best Live.” Ora took the “Best Look ‘Personal Style’”, while “Video for Good” went to Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras for “Unholy.”

The MTV EMAs also featured the appearance of David Hasselhoff, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Julian Lennon, world-renowned model and activist Leomie Anderson, British singer-songwriter and TikTok Star Sam Ryder, German-raised model and influencer Leonie Hanne, and Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith, Maxim Baldry, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Miguel Ángel Silvestre.

Complete Winners List

Best Song: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Best Video: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Best Live: Harry Styles

Best Pop: Taylor Swift

Best New: SEVENTEEN

Best K-Pop: Lisa

Best Latin: Anitta

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best Rock: Muse

Best Alternative: Gorillaz

Best R&B: Chlӧe

Best Longform: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Video For Good: Sam Smith – Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)

Biggest Fans: BTS

Best Push: SEVENTEEN

Best Metaverse Performance: BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile

Best Look ‘Personal Style’: Rita Ora

Generation Change: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina