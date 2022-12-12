Taylor Swift Says She’ll Release More Tour Tickets For Verified Fans – The Hamden Journal

Taylor Swift had good news for some fans today – the singer announced this morning that some fans who signed up for the Verified Fan presale for her Eras Tour last month but were unable to get tickets will get a second chance.

The lucky verified fans – exactly how many is unclear – who were locked out when the tour dates went on sale in November due to high demand have been notified that they will be able to participate in an upcoming sale.

The news was first reported by Billboard.

“Congratulations, you have been selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request to purchase 2 tickets to Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,” the note states. “You were selected for this opportunity because you have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets. We apologized for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.”

According to the note, the purchasing window will begin before Dec. 23, with invitations issued on a staggered basis by tour date in each city. The fans will get additional information and instructions on how to submit requests at an as-yet-unannounced future date.

Last month, Ticketmaster issued an apology to Swift and fans when the ticket presale collapsed under massive demand. Swift claimed she had been assured by Ticketmaster that could handle the expected high demand for tickets. She lamented that “It really pisses me off that a lot of (fans) feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Ticketmaster claimed that more than 3.5 million people registered for the presale, the largest registration in history.