Taylor Swift Releases 4 New Songs as Eras Tour Kicks Off Friday

Taylor Swift

Neilson Barnard/Getty Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is celebrating the way she knows best: dropping new music!

When the clock struck 12 at midnight, the Grammy-winner, 33, released a “Taylor’s Version” re-recording of songs “Eyes Open”, “Safe & Sound” and “If This Was a Movie.” She also released her previously-leaked song “All the Girls You Loved Before.”

Swift released “Eyes Open” and “Safe and Sound” for the Hunger Games soundtrack in 2011 and 2012. Meanwhile, “If This Was a Movie” was featured on the deluxe version of her third album Speak Now in 2012, which fans speculate will be her next album re-recording.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Will Have Arizona City Temporarily Renamed in Her Honor as She Kicks Off Eras Tour

“All the Girls You Loved Before” is an unreleased track that was considered for her seventh studio album Lover. The song was leaked last month and went viral on TikTok, prompting fans to beg for its release.

Since Swift left her record label Big Machine before she recorded the song, a “Taylor’s Version” wasn’t necessary for the track.

In November 2020, Swift was legally allowed to re-record her first five albums, which Scooter Braun gained ownership of following his $330 million deal with Big Machine Label Group. Swift previously spoke out after Braun sold her masters to Shamrock Holdings for $300 million.

Since leaving Big Machine, Swift signed with Republic Records and Universal Music Group in an agreement to own the rights to her music going forward. In 2019, she released Lover, followed by her two pandemic albums, Folklore and Evermore, in 2020. Then, in 2021, she released a “Taylor’s Version” for Fearless and Red.

Most recently, she released her 10th studio album Midnights and announced she would be going on an Eras tour, which kicks off on Friday in Glendale, Arizona.

On Monday, Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers changed the name of the city to “Swift city” in honor of her arrival and will change it back after her back-to-back shows.

She gave fans a sneak peek of her tour rehearsals on Thursday with a series of photos on Instagram. She captioned the post, “In my Eras era.”