Taylor Swift Reigns, Scores Artist Of The Year Prize – The Hamden Journal

Taylor Swift won big at the American Music Awards 2022 taking home six awards, including Artist of the Year.

“In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I really feel that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make — you encouraged me.”

Swift said that the more music she put out the happier she felt and thanked the fans for her happiness as they were the motivators.

Other winners of the night included Beyoncé, who took Favorite R&B Artist and Bad Bunny, who managed to take two, including Favorite Make Latin Artist. Harry Styles, BTS, Morgan Wallen, Tems, Wizkid and Kendrick Lamar each took two awards

See all the winners below.

Artist of the year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron (WINNER)

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” (WINNER)

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite touring artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favorite music video

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)

Favorite male pop artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles (WINNER)

The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Favorite pop duo or group

BTS (WINNER)

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite pop album

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) (WINNER)

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite pop song

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was” (WINNER)

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Walker Hayes

Favorite female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Favorite country duo or group

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite country album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) (WINNER)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favorite country song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” (WINNER)

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

Favorite hip-hop album

Future, I Never Liked You

Gunna, DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (WINNER)

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favorite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” (WINNER)

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Favorite male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown (WINNER)

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist

Beyoncé (WINNER)

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite R&B album

Beyoncé, Renaissance (WINNER)

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite R&B song

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul” (WINNER)

Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA, “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist

Anitta (WINNER)

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Latin duo or group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia (WINNER)

Favorite Latin album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti (WINNER)

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Rosalía, Motomami

Favorite Latin song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas” (WINNER)

Favorite rock artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite rock song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’” (WINNER)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite rock album

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Ghost, Impera (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favorite inspirational artist

Anne Wilson

for King & Country (WINNER)

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favorite gospel artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann (WINNER)

Favorite dance/electronic artist

Diplo

Marshmello (WINNER)

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favorite soundtrack

ELVIS (WINNER)

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Afrobeats artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid (WINNER)

Favorite K-pop artist

Blackpink

BTS (WINNER)

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice