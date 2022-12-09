Taylor Swift Making Feature Directing Debut for Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift will be making her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures. The singer, songwriter and director has written an original script, which will be produced by the Oscar-winning studio behind “Nomadland” and “The Shape of Water.” Other key details, like a plot and casting, are being kept under wraps until a later date, but landing the project from one of the world’s most successful musicians is a coup.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

More from Variety

Swift recently became the only solo artist ever to be honored with two best direction awards at the MTV VMAs for her work on “All Too Well: The Short Film” and “The Man.” Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female artist to win album of the year on three different occasions. In October, Swift released “Midnights,” her 10th studio album.

In her career, Swift has established a reputation for moving seamlessly between musical genres, incorporating pop, country, indie folk and alternative rock. Her albums include “1989,” “Folklore” and “Red.”

The 14-minute production of “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which Swift wrote and directed, screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. Swift has also acted on screen, appearing in “Valentine’s Day,” “Cats” and, this year, in David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam.” The latter two films were notorious bombs, but Swift only had small roles in them.

Story continues

Searchlight recently released Mark Mylod’s “The Menu,” a darkly comic horror film, and Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is expected to be a major Oscars contender. Upcoming releases include Yorgos Lanthimos’ next project “And,” with Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.