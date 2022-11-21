Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Machine Gun Kelly Among Winners At 2022 AMAs

Taylor Swift won all six of the categories she was nominated for at the 2022 AMAs (American Music Awards) on Sunday. The singer-songwriter took home the night’s biggest honor, Artist of the Year, as well as Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Female Country Artist.

Her re-recording of 2012’s Red, Red (Taylor’s Version), won the Favorite Country Album and Favorite Pop Album prizes, while All Too Well: The Short Film won the Favorite Music Video award.

In her acceptance speech for the Favorite Pop Album accolade, Swift said, “This album is a re-recorded album, and I cannot tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me. I never expected or assumed they would mean anything to you, so I can’t thank you enough for caring about this album that I’m so proud of.”

The 2021 re-release of Red featured previously unheard songs, re-recorded vocals and tweaks to the musical arrangements, prompting award ceremonies to consider it on its own.

Other big AMAs winners included Beyoncé, who won Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album for Renaissance; Kendrick Lamar, who was named Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and won Favorite Hip-Hop Album for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers; and Harry Styles, who was crowned Favorite Male Pop Artist and won Favorite Pop Song for As It Was.

The 2022 AMAs took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 2022 AMAs winners list is as follows:

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year: Dove Cameron

Collaboration of the Year: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – Elton John and Dua Lipa

Favorite Touring Artist: Coldplay

Favorite Music Video: All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Harry Styles

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Group: BTS

Favorite Pop Album: Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Song: As It Was – Harry Styles

Favorite Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Group: Dan +Shay

Favorite Country Album: Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Song: “Wasted on You” – Morgan Wallen

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Mr Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: “WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake and Tems

Favorite Male R&B Artist: Chris Brown

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite R&B Album: Renaissance – Beyoncé

Favorite R&B Song: Essence – Wizkid ft. Tems

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Anitta

Favorite Latin Group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin Album: Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Favorite Latin Song: “Dos Oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra

Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Rock Song: Beggin’ – Maneskin

Favorite Rock Album: Impera – Ghost

Favorite Inspirational Artist: for KING & COUNTRY

Favorite Gospel Artist: Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/ Electronic Artist: Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack: Elvis

Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist: BTS

For the latest music news and exclusive features, check out uDiscover Music.

uDiscover Music is operated by Universal Music Group (UMG). Some recording artists included in uDiscover Music articles are affiliated with UMG.