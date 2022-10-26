Taylor Sheridan’s ‘1923’ To Run Two 8-Episode Seasons – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Sheridan‘s limited series 1923 has turned out to be such a sprawling saga that he’ll need two seasons to get it done, The Dish hears. 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios have given a thumbs up to Sheridan’s ambitions for the Paramount+ limited series, and sources said that negotiations are underway to bring back the cast for another season.

We also hear that Sheridan is so drilled down into the Dutton ranch family dynasty behind Yellowstone that he is contemplating two separate limited series that encompass the struggle to hang onto the ranch in the 1940s and the 1960s.

Each 1923 season will be eight episodes, starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and a cast of bright young actors playing the three young sons and two daughters. While the bulk of the action focuses on the construction of the sprawling Yellowstone ranch in Montana, the series is also shooting in South Africa, Tanzania, and Malta, to give a sense of the saga’s scope.

All this is happening while the Taylor Sheridan Universe continues to spin. Yellowstone, the series that started it all, returns for a fifth season with a two-hour-episode premiere on Paramount Network on November 13. Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Breckin Merrill, Jefferson White, and the rest of the regular cast are back. The series continues to grow in popularity, with the Season 4 finale viewed by an audience of 10 million.

The Yellowstone premiere leads into the first episode of Tulsa King, the new drama Sheridan created as a star vehicle for Sylvester Stallone, with Terence Winter serving as showrunner. Jeremy Renner and the cast of Mayor of Kingstown are set to return for a second season.

There are also plans for a Yellowstone spinoff 6666, shooting on the storied Four Sixes ranch in Texas where much of 1883 was shot.