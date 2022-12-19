Taylor Sheridan’s ‘1923’ Sets Paramount+ Premiere Record; Draws 7.4M – The Hamden Journal

Taylor Sheridan’s latest installment in the Yellowstone universe, headlined by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, has set a new benchmark for the prolific creator — and for Paramount+.

1923, which was released over the weekend, was Paramount+’s most watched premiere ever in the U.S., the streamer announced Monday. Apparently, it wasn’t even a close race, with 1923 surpassing the previous record by nearly 80%. It eclipsed the debuts of such previous Paramount+ breakouts as Halo and Sheridan’s 1883, Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King.

Overall, 1923′s Dec. 18 premiere drew a 7.4M total viewers across Paramount+ and linear telecasts, which consisted of a premiere on Paramount Network, plus two encores and a run on CMT.

Paramount Global is nor breaking down the viewership, but says that the linear sampling preview on Paramount Network makes it the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022.

“The Yellowstone universe continues to break records, with our latest chapter, 1923 scoring as the most watched premiere ever on Paramount+ and debuting as the #1 new cable premiere of the year on linear,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. “Taylor Sheridan continues to tap a cultural nerve that has proven irresistible to viewers from across the country and around the world, with this newest installment showing no signs of slowing down – proving yet again the power of our franchise strategy to fuel the future of Paramount+.”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn.

1923 is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.