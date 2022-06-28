Taylor Sheridan Taking Over As Showrunner On His Paramount+ Series ‘Lioness’ – The Hamden Journal

Taylor Sheridan is taking on showrunning duties on his Paramount+ series Lioness, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

He’s taking over for Thomas Brady (NOS4A2, Colony), who was present throughout the show’s writers room, but the room is now up, and Sheridan, who created the series, will now serve as showrunner, we hear.

Based on a real-life CIA program, Lioness follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. Zoe Saldaña stars as Joe, a strong-willed, hard-nosed station chief of the CIA’s Lioness Program who is tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world’s most dangerous terrorists. Laysla De Oliveira also stars.

Lioness is produced by Paramount Network and 101 Studios. It will be exec produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin, alongside Nicole Kidman via her production company Blossom Films, Saldaña, Geyer Kosinski and Jill Wagner.

In addition to Yellowstone and Lioness, Sheridan series currently in the works include the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, starring David Oyelowo and Yellowstone prequel series 1923 (formerly titled 1932).

