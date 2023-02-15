Taylor Schabusiness attacks lawyer in Brown County courtroom; she is charged with killing, decapitating friend

Taylor Schabusiness attacks her attorney, Quinn Jolly, in Brown County court Tuesday in Green Bay. Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022.

GREEN BAY – The woman accused of killing and decapitating a male friend in 2022 attacked her attorney in court Tuesday, throwing the courtroom into chaos as security officers broke up the attack.

Defendant Taylor Schabusiness, in handcuffs, jumped her attorney, Quinn Jolly, at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, appearing to strike Jolly’s head with her elbow. A Brown County sheriff’s officer tackled Schabusiness moments later, and battled to keep her on the ground as she struggled to get loose.

A minute or so later, a court employee told people in the hearing to clear the courtroom, which was about a quarter to one-third full of media, other attorneys, and a supporter of Schabusiness. The supporter encouraged Schabusiness, in Spanish, to calm down as additional sheriff’s officers rushed into the room.

Officers led Schabusiness out of the courtroom several minutes later. It did not appear that anyone was injured in the incident.

The proceeding had been scheduled so that Schabusiness’ lawyer could introduce testimony from an expert witness who was expected to testify whether Schabusiness was competent to stand trial. That witness, however, had not been able to attend Tuesday’s court session.

The outburst happened as lawyers and Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh were discussing the case. The next hearing now has been rescheduled for March 6.

Schabusiness was arrested after a friend, Shad Thyrion, was found slain inside his mother’s house on the city’s west side. Green Bay police said Schabusiness, using a knife, removed Thyrion’s head from his body after the pair had consumed illegal drugs and had sex.

Taylor Schabusiness sits on the floor of a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a court hearing Tuesday in Green Bay. Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022.

When court resumed about 10 minutes after the attack, Jolly told Walsh he planned to file a motion asking to be removed from the case.

The question of whether Schabusiness was fit to stand trial has long been a key issue in the case. An expert hired by the court said she was capable of assisting in her own defense, but an expert hired by the defense raised doubt. That witness, however, did not venture an opinion on whether it would be fair for Schabusiness to stand trial.

Walsh has ruled previously on the competence question. He found in May 2022, after hearing an expert witness for the prosecution and another for the defense, that Schabusiness was mentally competent to participate in her own defense.

