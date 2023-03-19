Taylor Moore grabs first career win after Adam Schenk’s stumble at the final hole

Taylor Moore won his first career PGA Tour event on Sunday afternoon at the Valspar Championship. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

All Adam Schenk needed at the 18th was a par.

Sure, a birdie would have won it for him, but a simple par would have at least forced a playoff at Innisbrook Resort on Sunday afternoon.

But Schenk, who is in the midst of a marathon 10-week run, fell apart.

Schenk sent his drive left into the crowd and right up against a tree at the Tampa, Florida, area course, and then had to settle with a bogey — which handed the win off to Taylor Moore.

Moore posted a 4-under 67 in a nearly-perfect Sunday, which sent him to the clubhouse with a share of the lead well before Schenk and Jordan Spieth’s final group. He made four birdies in his final 10 holes of the day, and saved par at the last to get to 10-under on the week and eventually take the win.

The victory marked the first of Moore’s career.

Schenk’s drive on No. 18 landed right up against a tree left of the fairway, which forced him to punch out while swinging left-handed.

His out actually crossed through the fairway and landed in the rough on the other side.

But his approach shot ended up rolling down to the far side of the green, which left him with a 41-footer to try and force a playoff. While he actually hit the cup with that putt, the ball was moving too fast to fall. That officially gave Moore the win.

Schenk has been playing nonstop this spring. The Valspar Championship marked his 10th consecutive start on Tour dating back to the Sony Open in Hawaii. While he’s made the cut in eight of those, his best finish was only a T20 run at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. He missed the cut last week at The Players Championship, too.

Schenk is only playing as much as he can right now so that he can take time off this summer. His wife is due with their first child in about six weeks.

“So [I’m just] trying to make as many points as I can to take as much time off as I can and spend time with him and my wife, which will be very special,” he said after Friday’s round.

Schenk didn’t seem nervous heading into Sunday’s round at all, either.

He held a one shot lead over Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood to start the day, and his first Tour win was in reach.

“If I win, great. If I don’t win, that’s fine too,” he said calmly on Saturday night. “I mean, obviously I want to be a PGA Tour winner. I played out here for six years, not that I’ve done everything except win, but I’ve done, you know, plenty, played a lot of years. Winning would be everything and awesome.”

He nearly pulled it off.

Schenk carded a 1-under 70 on Sunday, and finished alone in second at 9-under on the week. Spieth had several chances of his own to pick up the win, too, but he bogeyed No. 16 and No. 18, and missed a very makable birdie putt on the 17th.

Moore, on the other hand, played almost perfectly the entire day. He made back-to-back birdies on No. 15 and No. 16, and then saved par on the 17th to keep himself in position at the top. He was the only in the final 11 groups of the day to post a round in the 60s.

Moore entered the week after a T35 finish last week at The Players Championship. His win marked his only top-10 finish in 15 events this season, his second full year on the Tour.