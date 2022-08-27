Taylor Lautner Says He’s Open to Reprising His Twilight Role of Jacob Black: ‘He’s a Good Character’

Taylor Lautner

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Taylor Lautner will always be Team Jacob.

The actor, 30, said he wouldn’t say no to stepping back into his Twilight saga role as Jacob Black, in a Thursday interview with E! News

“He’s a good character that is easy to love, so I would never say no to that,” Lautner told the outlet. “Because it’s Jacob Black. He’s a lovable guy.”

Lautner starred in the vampire franchise alongside Kristen Stewart (Bella) and Robert Pattinson (Edward), playing Jacob when the actor was in his late teens. In the final installment of the films, Jacob imprinted on Bella and Edward’s daughter, Renesmee.

On that note, the actor speculated that Jacob and Renesmee were doing just fine, saying the past 10 years have been “happy ever after with Renesmee because that’s where I left off.”

RELATED: Taylor Lautner Says He Was ‘Scared’ to Leave His House for 10 Years After Twilight Success

Lautner also said that while he enjoyed playing the character, he might not be as willing to return to the fitness routine the role required.

“I think that was great for the role, but I would prefer just to be trim and healthy, you know?” Lautner said. “Definitely not a Jacob Black body.”

“The body was great for the role — but the amount of the working out and discipline and food that went into it, not fond memories. It’s tough because when I was 17, 18, 19 years old, I couldn’t do any cardio because I had to just put on as much muscle as possible,” Lautner explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Scream Queens actor continued, “So, if I would start like sweating during a workout, my trainer would stop me. And then we would finish a workout, and he literally be like, ‘Go to Carl’s Jr. and get a double, triple cheeseburger.’ We were just trying to put on the weight. Now, I wish I could go back there in that sense because now it’s 90 percent cardio, and I’m not having any triple cheeseburgers, that’s for sure.”

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Former Twilight Heartthrob Taylor Lautner Opens Up About How He Met His Fiancé: ‘The Rest Is History’

Lautner took a break from acting following his time in the Twilight movies, which is when he met his fiancée, Tay Dome. She recently posted her own reveal about her Twilight feelings.

In a hilarious video on her Instagram in June, Dome participated in the “Show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with” trend.

The video went on to display images of Pattinson as Edward Cullen, before showing Lautner who famously played Edward’s rival Jacob, with the two vying for the affections of Bella.

“I think it’s time to come clean … ” Dome wrote in the caption.

Lautner chimed in on the comments section, “Bout time I won something.”