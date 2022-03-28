Taylor Hawkins pledged to take care of himself in recent message

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins vowed to take care of himself in a chilling message the night before he was found dead at a hotel in Colombia, according to a report.
“Take care of each other. And I’ll take care of myself. And I’ll see you in São Paulo. I love, love, love you. Sleep well,” Hawkins said, according to The US Sun.
Lollapalooza creator Perry Farrell, and his wife, Etsy, shared the voice message they received late Thursday from the late Foo Fighters star, The Sun reported, citing Brazilian news outlet Globo 1.
There has been no official cause released of the 50-year-old musician’s death on Friday, local prosecutors said Saturday that toxicological tests preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines in Hawkins’ urine — including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines.
Reports also have emerged that Hawkins died of cardiovascular collapse.
The Foo Fighters had been slated to headline Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday.
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his bandmates made an emotional return to Los Angeles after the tragic death.
Grohl appeared visibly stricken Saturday as he embraced a man believed to be their manager, John Silva, after arriving from Bogota.
He was joined by bandmates, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, as well as jazz singer Samantha Sidley.
The band said in a statement that his passing was a “tragic and untimely loss.”