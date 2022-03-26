Taylor Hawkins death may be tied to drugs: police

The shocking death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins could be related to drugs, authorities said.

Hawkins, 50, was found dead in a hotel room at the Casa Medina in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, where heartbroken fans gathered outside in shock.

“According to those close to him, the death could be related to the consumption of drugs,” the Metropolitan Police of Bogota said in a statement published by several news outlets in the South American nation and reported by the Mirror of London.

“The cause of death has yet to be established,” police cautioned.

Hawkins, an electrifying performer with a stage presence that projected from behind his drum kit, had a history of known drug use. He overdosed on heroin in 2001 and spent a week in a coma, just four years after joining the Foo Fighters, according to The Sun.

Hawkins had complained of chest pains to hotel staff, according to reports.

Police are seen early Saturday morning outside the hotel where Hawkins died. JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images

People react to the tribute paid to Hawkins during the Estereo Picnic festival. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Fans gathered outside the Casa Medina hotel, where Hawkins died, to pay tribute to the drummer. REUTERS/Mariano Vimos

Taylor Hawkins was 50 years old at the time of his death. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Police stand guard the hotel where drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead. AP

The Foo Fighters backed out of their scheduled Friday performance at the Picnic Stereo Festival in Bogotá shortly after announcing the death.

The band played Lollapalooza Chile on March 18 and Lollapalooza Argentina on March 20. They are slated to headline Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday.