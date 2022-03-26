Taylor Hawkins Death Details Emerging From Colombian Authorities – The Hamden Journal

The shocking and unexpected death Friday of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is still under investigation, Colombian authorities said Saturday.

Hawkins died at a hotel located in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá, Colombia, local health officials said in a press release Saturday morning.

Bogotá’s emergency center sent an ambulance to the hotel. They had received reports of “a patient with chest pains,” according to the Spanish-language press release.

Efforts to resuscitate Hawkins were tried. “However, there was no response, and the patient was declared deceased,” Bogotá’s District Department of Health said.

Teams from EMI, a health company providing home health care services, also responded to the emergency, according to local health officials.