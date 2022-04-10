Taylor Goldsmith Shares Tender Message Honoring Wife Mandy Moore’s 38th Birthday: ‘My Best Friend’

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

Kevin Mazur/Getty

When it comes to discussing Mandy Moore with others, Taylor Goldsmith has every reason to be excited — especially on her birthday!

In a heartwarming Instagram post dedicated to Moore for her 38th birthday on Sunday, Goldsmith, 36, revealed how highly everyone in her life thinks of her. “When she’s not around our friends have often told me, ‘I think she’s the kindest person I know.’ I tell them I agree,” he wrote in his caption.

Goldsmith himself had a few adjectives to add about his “beautiful” wife of nearly four years, also calling Moore his “best friend” and a “top tier mom” to their son August Harrison, 1. He paired the simple and sweet caption with a romantic, black-and-white photo of the pair holding hands and nuzzling noses while looking lovingly into each other’s eyes.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus Turning 1: ‘You Turned On All The Lights’

It’s been a busy few months of birthdays for Moore and Goldsmith, as they recently celebrated another extra special milestone: son August’s first birthday on Feb. 20. Celebrating the big day with a park picnic, blue balloons, and, of course, a birthday cake with candles, Moore, Goldsmith, and Gus were joined by adults and toddlers alike at the small gathering.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Moore shared a sweet message to her son on his special day, writing, “Gus- Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension, a love so fierce and mighty that I know I will never touch the depths of. Happy Birthday to our ever joyful and curious boy!!! You turned on all the lights.”

After quietly beginning to date in 2015, the This Is Us actress and Dawes frontman tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony in November 2018, surrounded by roughly 50 of their closest friends and family members. They welcomed August, who they affectionately call “Gus” or “Goosey,” to the family two years later, in 2021.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary with Taylor Goldsmith: ‘There Is No One Better’

Moore previously opened up about finally saying yes to “the right person” after her turbulent first marriage to singer Ryan Adams. Opening up to Glamour in 2018 about their divorce, she shared: “I don’t fault myself for it. When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”