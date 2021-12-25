Taylor Budowich, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, is reportedly suing the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in a bid to block its attempts to gain access to his banking records.

The committee, through a subpoena, is seeking the financial records from J.P. Morgan Chase for potential information connected to the source of funding to an organization that helped promote a rally attended by Trump that preceded the Capitol Hill insurrection, Politico reported.

But Budowich argues in the suit, filed Friday in United States District Court for the District of Columbia, that he’s been cooperating with the committee, and that he has been denied due process after not receiving a copy of the J.P. Morgan Chase subpoena, or enough time to look over it, according to Fox News.

“Mr. Budowich has not been afforded the opportunity to review the subpoena at issue in order to ascertain the extent or scope of information and records requested,” his lawsuit says.

“Moreover, the Select Committee has dispensed with all procedural rules, failed to accord due process, and neglected to provide formal notice,” it continues.

Budowich already handed over “more than 1,700 pages of documents” and “roughly four hours of sworn testimony” to the committee.

He told Fox News on Friday that included in the records he already provided to the committee were bank transactions and text messages connected to his consulting role with the group that promoted the rally.

While being deposed, Budowich answered questions on “his involvement in the planning of a peaceful, lawful rally to celebrate President Trump’s accomplishments,” according to the suit.

Budowich was deposed by the committee on Wednesday in Washington, DC. The same day, mail from JPMorgan Chase was delivered to his California home notifying him the institution would be complying with the subpoena, Fox News reported.

The banking institution said “that they’d be handing over my banking records to the committee if I did not provide a court-ordered stoppage by December 24th,” Budowich said in a statement to Fox News.

“To add to the absurdity, neither the committee nor JPMorgan Chase will provide me with a copy of the actual contents of the subpoena,” Budowich said.