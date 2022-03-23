Taxi driver led cops on two-state chase

An Alabama taxi driver led cops on a two-state police chase that ended in a Tennessee ditch, where she told officers she “just didn’t feel like stopping,” police said.

Krystal Lynette Perkins, 35, was first spotted at about 10 a.m. Wednesday when she failed to yield to cops in Huntsville, setting off a pursuit heading north that went into Meridianville, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Madison County deputies then joined the chase that continued into Hazel Green, Alabama, and into Tennessee, where the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was “patiently waiting” to pick up the chase.

The renegade hack then intentionally struck of the pursuing Lincoln County patrol vehicles, causing her to lose control of her American Cab Company taxi.

Perkins’ vehicle ended up in a ditch, photos show. She was arrested at the scene and faces multiple moving violation charges in Tennessee and Alabama, including felony evading arrest. No injuries were reported, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

“I just didn’t feel like stopping today,” Perkins replied when asked why she didn’t pull over, deputies said.

Perkins also lost her job as a taxi driver after the two-state police chase, department officials said.