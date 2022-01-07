Tatum O’Neal Calls ‘Paper Moon’ Director Peter Bogdanovich “My Heaven & Earth”

CelebrityThe Independent

Peter Bogdanovich death: The Last Picture Show director dies aged 82

Director Peter Bogdanovich has died at the age of 82. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker, who was best known for The Last Picture Show and What’s Up, Doc?, died early on Thursday (6 January) at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter told The Hollywood Reporter. Born in New York in 1939, Bogdanovich originally worked as a film journalist before beginning directing his own movies, the first of which,Targets, was a critical success.