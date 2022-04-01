Taser used on San Carlos Park teen by FHP trooper

WTXF

Viewing held for Pennsylvania State Trooper killed by accused drunk diver on I-95 in Philadelphia

A large contingent of law enforcement officer traveled to Bucks County on Wednesday for a viewing for Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Mack III, who was killed by an alleged drunk driver on I-95 in Philadelphia in March. Mack and fellow Trooper Branden T. Sisca were helping a 28-year-old man off the highway when investigators say 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb plowed into all three men, killing them. Webb faces more than a dozen charges, including three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.