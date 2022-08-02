Tarpaulin marks the spot of Ayman al-Zawahiri drone strike

This is where Al Qaeda coward Ayman al-Zawahiri finally met justice by Hellfire.

Photos from Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, show the three-story building where the lifelong jihadist who helped plan the Sept. 11 terror attacks was obliterated by two US “sword bomb” missiles at 6:18 a.m. Sunday.

Tarpaulin draped over the front and side windows mark where al-Zawahiri was killed in the not-so-safe house where he appeared to be a guest of leading members of the ruling Taliban.

The blitzed building appears mostly otherwise undamaged — highlighting the ruthless, deadly accuracy of the two RX9 Hellfire missiles that were fired from a CIA drone.

None of al-Zawahiri’s family members were hurt and there were no civilian casualties, President Biden said Monday, hailing it a “total success.”

“Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more,” he said.

Senior US administration officials revealed Monday that al-Zawahiri and his family had been spotted at the house months ago, with top-level national security briefings starting as far back as April.

Little other damage is seen after the devastating missile strike that President Biden hailed as a ” “total success.” Bilal Sarwary/Twitter

Officials painstakingly constructed “a pattern of life” to pin down al-Zawahri’s movements, even building a scale model of the safe house that was shown to Biden in the White House Situation Room.

President Biden was during a July 1 briefing even shown a scale model of the terrorist’s safe house, which is contained in the box on the table. The White House

The terrorist appeared to never leave the house, but was spotted on “multiple occasions, for sustained periods of time” on the balcony where he was finally hit Sunday, the officials told reporters.

Biden — who had tried to halt then-President Barack Obama’s deadly strike on bin Laden — this time signed off on the death strike.

“After carefully considering the clear and convincing evidence of his location, I authorized a precision strike to remove him from the battlefield once and for all,” Biden said in his address Monday.

“This mission was carefully planned and rigorously to minimize the risk of harm to other civilians,” he said.

After the strike, the Haqqani Taliban network was seen restricting access to the safe house and relocating the dead al Qaeda leader’s family — which officials interpreted as the country’s rulers trying to conceal the fact that they had harbored the world’s most wanted terrorist.

The Haqqani Taliban network was seen restricting access to the safe house and relocating the dead al Qaeda leader’s family, US officials have said.

The Taliban on Tuesday said it “strongly condemns this attack,” calling it “a clear violation of international principles” as well as the Doha Agreement signed by the US and Taliban in 2020.

However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused the Islamist group of being the ones who had “grossly violated” the deal by “hosting and sheltering” the wanted terrorist.

Under Doha, the Taliban promised not to allow Afghanistan to be used again as a launchpad for international jihadism, but experts believe the group never broke ties with Al-Qaeda, Agence France-Presse noted.

The house itself was reportedly owned by a top aide to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior minister to the Taliban government.an

His family’s Haqqani Network was designated by the US as a “Foreign Terrorist Organization” in 2012, blamed for some of the most despicable attacks of the Afghan war.

“What we know is that the senior Haqqani Taliban were aware of [al-Zawahiri’s] presence in Kabul,” a senior US official told AFP.