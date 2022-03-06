Taron Egerton says he has a ‘bruised ego but I’m fine’ after collapsing mid-performance

Taron Egerton says he’s “completely fine” after collapsing mid-performance. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Taron Egerton is assuring fans that he’s “completely fine” after collapsing on stage during a performance of his new London play, Cock, on Saturday night. According to a statement from the West End show’s production team to What’s On Stage, Egerton “fainted towards the end of the performance” in what was the production’s very first preview.

“A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident, and whilst he felt fine, it was decided that Taron’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, would continue in the role to complete the performance,” the statement continued.

Egerton, also known for roles in the Sing and Kingsman series, took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to address the incident.

“I am completely fine,” the 32-year-old star wrote. “Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine.”

Egerton spoke about his fainting incident on Instagram Stories. (Screenshot: Taron Egerton)

The Welshman went on to make light of his fall, telling fans that he would “appreciate it if anyone who was in the theater last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out.”

He joked, “Apparently you’re meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night.”

Egerton went on to thank the cast and crew at Cock, specifically his understudy, Jackson, whom he called an “amazing actor and a lovely person.”

In a second Instagram Story, the Golden Globe winner could be seen bopping his head along to the Simple Minds song “Alive and Kicking” in an apparent nod to his recovery.