Tarek El Moussa Walks Out of On-Camera Interview During Flip or Flop Series Finale

In the last-ever episode of Flip or Flop, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack don’t exactly see eye to eye.

During the HGTV’s hit series’ finale, airing Thursday at 8PM, the formerly married real estate pro and designer take on a huge project to renovate a Spanish-style house, which proves to be difficult and costly because of one big factor: the massive pool in the backyard.

After taking a full tour around the property, El Moussa says, “I hate dealing with flips that have pools because they can cost a fortune.” Haack, on the other hand, tries to focus on the positive: “Look on the bright side, we also get to do a fun design.”

Haack then lists some extravagant ideas she has for the design: “We could do that really cool glass tile or, because it’s Spanish, maybe a cool clay tile. What about a waterslide?” As she goes through her list, El Moussa is far from excited as he says “no” and starts walking away. “Fill it up with water,” he says, before exiting the frame.

Though the conversation is mostly playful, and not out of the ordinary for the exes, it does underscore some of the on-set tensions that have seemingly led to the show’s end, which was announced abruptly just last week.

On March 10, PEOPLE confirmed that the HGTV series, which first debuted in 2013 while the stars were still married, would be ending at the conclusion of this season.

A source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE, “Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They’re co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that,” adding, “The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter.”

A few days after the news broke, an insider told PEOPLE of the show’s end, “The writing has been on the wall for a while. It was not sudden.”

Last summer, a blow-up on set also came to light, revealing tensions between the pair.

During the confrontation, Tarek reportedly screamed at Haack, comparing her to his now-wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, and calling his ex a “washed-up loser,” according to TMZ, who first reported on the incident.

A source later told PEOPLE Tarek was “super remorseful” that he “lashed out,” but noted, “They’re exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they’re not friends.”

Haack told PEOPLE exclusively last week, “I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade. It’s a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud.”

“The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn’t always easy,” she added. Haack and El Moussa went through a public divorce in the middle of the series’ run and have been navigating co-parenting and new relationships on screen since. Tarek married Heather Rae last October and Haack is engaged to realtor Joshua Hall after marrying and divorcing Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead.

Haack is focused on the future, she said. “I’m looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments. I’m ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer.”

In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Tarek expressed a similar sentiment. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the last ten years with Flip Or Flop. The support from our fans, the network and the wild ride that it’s been has been incredible,” he said, adding, “Even though the Flip Or Flop chapter is coming to a close, another exciting one is soon starting.”

The series finale of Flip or Flop airs Thursday at 9PM ET/PT on HGTV.