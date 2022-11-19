‘Tár’ Takes Golden Frog – The Hamden Journal

The Florian Hoffmeister lensed thriller Tár from director Todd Field topped the Camerimage main competition, collecting the Golden Frog during the closing ceremony of the cinematography film festival Saturday.

The Focus Features pic follows the fictional orchestra conductor Lydia Tár, considered one of the greatest at her craft and the first female chief conductor of a major German orchestra, as her life starts to unravel after she is embroiled in a swirl of #MeToo scandals.

The Golden Frog win gives cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister a new boost in the 2023 Oscars race, with three out of the last five Golden Frog winners going on to earn Oscar nominations in cinematography. Those titles include Lion (2016), Joker (2019), and Nomadland (2020).

In other main competition awards, Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s latest Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, lensed by Darius Khondji, took home the Silver Frog and Living from cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay and director Oliver Hermanus took the Bronze Frog.

Bardo also picked up The International Federation of Film Critics Award for Best Film, while Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, lensed by Mandy Walker, picked up Camerimage’s coveted audience award.

The main competition jury was led by director and visual artist Lech Majewski. He was joined by producer Fred Berger, cinematographers Markus Förderer and Arthur Reinhart, and production designer Jan Roelfs.

This year Camerimage celebrated its 30th anniversary. The festival opened with a screening of Sam Mendes’s latest Empire of Light. Mendes was also handed the festival’s Krzysztof Kieslowski achievement award for directing.

Check out the full list of winners below:

MAIN COMPETITION

Golden Frog: Tár

cin. Florian Hoffmeister

dir. Todd Field

Silver Frog: Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

cin. Darius Khondji

dir. Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Bronze Frog: Living

cin. Jamie D. Ramsay

dir. Oliver Hermanus

FIPRESCI AWARD

The International Federation of Film Critics Award for Best Film: Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

cin. Darius Khondji

dir. Alejandro G. Iñárritu

POLISH FILMS COMPETITION

Best Polish Film: Woman on the Roof

cin. Ita Zbroniec-Zajt

dir. Anna Jadowska

FILM AND ART SCHOOL ETUDES COMPETITION

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Golden Tadpole – Magdalena

cin. Enrico Silva

dir. Michael Lazovsky

school: American Film Institute Conservatory (AFI)

Silver Tadpole: The Creature

cin. Ignacy Ciszewski

dir. Damian Kosowski

school: Łódź Film School

Bronze Tadpole: Entreterrestres

cin. Dani Benejam

dir. Lucas Parra

school: Cinema and Audiovisual School of Catalonia (ESCAC)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best feature documentary: Kash Kash

cin. Jonas Schneider

dir. Lea Najjar

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best short documentary: A Mouthful of Petrol

cin. Adric Watson

dir. Jess Kohl

DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

Best Director’s Debut: Love According to Dalva

cin. Caroline Guimbal

dir. Emmanuelle Nicot

CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

Best Cinematographer’s Debut: Love According to Dalva

cin. Caroline Guimbal

dir. Emmanuelle Nicot

MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION

Best Music Video: Emmit Fenn “Light That Shines Through”

cin. David Okolo

dir. Conner Bell

TV SERIES COMPETITION

Best Episode: Landscapers

cin. Erik Wilson

dir. Will Sharpe

AUDIENCE AWARD

Elvis

cin. Mandy Walker

dir. Baz Luhrmann