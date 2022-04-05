Tar Heels skyrocket in final USA Today top 25 coaches poll

The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season is officially over following Monday night’s National Championship game featuring Kansas and North Carolina. Despite a 15-point halftime lead by the Tar Heels, Kansas mounted a big second-half comeback to win, 72-69 and break the hearts of UNC fans.
North Carolina, who was out of the top 25 for most of the season, was as high as No. 18 in the country at one point after starting the season No. 19 in the preseason rankings.
Following their NCAA Tournament run, the Tar Heels finished up the 2021-22 season ranked No. 2 in the final USA Today coaches poll. North Carolina finished the season with a 29-10 record overall and a 15-5 record in ACC play in Hubert Davis’ first season as head coach.
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Record
|
Points
|
Change
|
1
|
Kansas
|
34-6
|
800 (32)
|
+2
|
2
|
North Carolina
|
29-10
|
741
|
+26
|
3
|
Duke
|
32-7
|
706
|
+7
|
4
|
Villanova
|
30-8
|
705
|
+1
|
5
|
Gonzaga
|
28-4
|
644
|
-4
|
6
|
Arizona
|
33-4
|
619
|
-4
|
7
|
Houston
|
32-6
|
540
|
+8
|
8
|
Arkansas
|
28-9
|
518
|
+10
|
9
|
Baylor
|
27-7
|
499
|
-5
|
10
|
Purdue
|
29-8
|
463
|
-1
|
11
|
UCLA
|
27-8
|
453
|
+1
|
12
|
Texas Tech
|
27-10
|
440
|
-1
|
13
|
Providence
|
27-6
|
400
|
–
|
14
|
Auburn
|
28-6
|
386
|
-7
|
15
|
Tennessee
|
27-8
|
379
|
-7
|
16
|
Miami (Fl)
|
26-11
|
264
|
–
|
16
|
Kentucky
|
26-8
|
264
|
-10
|
18
|
Wisconsin
|
25-8
|
228
|
-4
|
19
|
Illinois
|
23-10
|
223
|
-3
|
20
|
Saint Mary’s
|
26-8
|
149
|
-4
|
21
|
Iowa
|
26-10
|
133
|
-2
|
22
|
Murray State
|
31-3
|
115
|
-2
|
23
|
Iowa State
|
22-13
|
112
|
–
|
24
|
Saint Peter’s
|
22-12
|
111
|
–
|
25
|
Michigan
|
19-15
|
108
|
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Connecticut; No. 22 Southern California; No. 23 Boise St.; No. 24 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Texas
Others Receiving Votes
Texas 104; Connecticut 59; Southern California 45; Michigan St 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio St. 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; Texas Christian 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise St. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado St. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Texas A&M 1
