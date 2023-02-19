Ta’Niya Latson scores 31, FSU defeats GT on Senior Day

Ta’Niya Latson had her best game in a month, and the Florida State women’s basketball team wrapped up the regular-season schedule at home with a victory.

Latson scored 31 points — shooting 10 of 16 from the floor and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line — as FSU swept the season series from Georgia Tech, 80-66 on Sunday afternoon.

The presumptive ACC rookie of the year, Latson surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time since scoring 31 against NC State on Jan. 12. It was her seventh game with 30+ points.

FSU (22-7, 11-5) finished the regular season 14-1 at home, dropping only a mid-January game against Louisville. With two games left in the regular season — at Wake Forest and at Clemson — the Seminoles are seeking a double-bye in the ACC Tournament for a seventh time in the last nine seasons.

Sara Bejedi also had 14 points and four assists on 5 of 10 shooting, while O’Mariah Gordon added 10 points and three assists. It was Gordon’s first double-digit scoring game in ACC play.

The Seminoles struggled from the free-throw line, making just 16 of 27 (59.3 percent).

Georgia Tech was very efficient from inside the arc early, but Florida State used a 13-2 run late in the second quarter to pull away and take a 45-37 halftime lead. The Seminoles held the Yellow Jackets to just 9 of 28 (32.1 percent) shooting from the floor in the second half.

FSU shot 28 of 61 (45.9 percent) from the floor and 8 of 15 (53.3 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Seminoles honored their four seniors on Sunday before their final regular-season home game. Valencia Myers had four points and six rebounds, Taylor O’Brien had seven points and three rebounds, Erin Howard had seven points and five rebounds and Jazmine Massengill added three points and five assists.