Ta’Niya Latson, O’Mariah Gordon out for season

Florida State will be without two of its top players in Ta’Niya Latson and O’Mariah Gordon for the NCAA Tournament, a school spokesperson announced on Thursday morning.

“Upon further medical evaluation, Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson will miss the upcoming NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament,” a statement said.

Latson is the ACC rookie of the year and scored in double figures in 29 of 31 games. She averaged 21.3 points per game. Latson did not play in the ACC Tournament against Wake Forest due to injury.

Gordon will also be out for the remainder of the NCAA postseason due to injury. She averaged 6.9 points.

Seventh-seeded Florida State faces No. 10 seed Georgia on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET in Iowa City on ESPN2.