Tanisha Harper Joins ABC Drama In Recasting – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Tanisha Harper (Dollface) is joining ABC’s long-running daytime drama General Hospital as a new series regular in a recasting.

Harper will play Jordan Ashford, the Port Charles police commissioner, replacing Briana Nicole Henry, who most recently played the role and exited the series last year.

The Jordan Ashford role was initially portrayed by Vinessa Antoine from March 14, 2014 to September 7, 2018. Henry took over the role from September 13, 2018 to September 13, 2021, when she announced that she felt it was time for her “to move on” from the series.

When we last saw Jordan, she was sent to a medical clinic in Albany, NY. With only one kidney, she was close to renal failure after a near-death experience. The character wasn’t killed off, however, so the door remained open for a return.

Harper’s first episodes will begin airing in March.

Harper most recently guest-starred on Hulu’s Dollface and Hacks on HBO Max. Her other previous credits include Netflix’s Dear White People and comedy feature Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Aside from acting, Harper has also worked as a professional model. She’s repped by NTA Talent Agency and Maxx Management.

General Hospital is both the longest-running American soap opera currently in production and the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production. The show has won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama a record 13 times.