Tamron Hall, Miss Universe & More Remember Cheslie Kryst After Her Death: ‘One of the Brightest’

Cheslie Kryst

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

The world is mourning Cheslie Kryst.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that the Extra host and Miss USA 2019 titleholder died of an apparent suicide. She was 30.

In a statement, Kryst’s family spoke about the late star’s legacy, sharing: “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on,” the family added, then asking for privacy to mourn their loved one.

Since news of Kryst’s death, many celebrities, and organizations that Kryst was a part of, have paid tribute to her on social media.

Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of “Like A Boss” at SVA Theater on January 07, 2020 in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

“Dear God hearing the news of Cheslie Kryst’s death is deeply painful,” wrote Tamron Hall on Twitter. “Being a witness to Cheslie’s strength was an unforgettable experience and hearing her share the journey to Miss USA was so special. My prayers are with Cheslie’s family and friends.”

Sharing a news article about Kryst’s death, Orange Is the New Black and Peacemaker star Danielle Brooks tweeted, “This. Saddens me deeply. Life can be so hard but please don’t give up on it.” The actress also provided the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, adding: “You are not alone.”

Loni Love also honored Kryst, sharing a video of the two together with the caption: “This is how I will remember #CheslieKryst.. smart, beautiful and talented.. I wish we had more time …Such a wonderful young woman.. Condolences and prayers to her family.”

In her own statement, Mulan‘s Ming-Na Wen shared an image of Kryst interviewing her a short time ago about her role in Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett series. “Devastating. So tragic. Cheslie Kryst interviewed us just 2 wks ago. She was so beautiful, charming & engaging. I’m shaken to the core. My heart goes out to her loved ones, coworkers & fans,” she said. “RIP, Cheslie.”

In an Instagram post, Miss Universe remembered Kryst’s “kind” spirit. “The Miss Universe and Miss USA Organizations are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst,” its statement began.

“She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” the statement continued, also adding the number to the National Suicide Prevention hotline.

Extra similarly expressed its sorrow over Kryst’s death and offered its “deepest condolences to all her family and friends” in a statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

“Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff,” the statement added.

Cheslie Kryst

Born in Jackson, Michigan, on April 28, 1991, Kryst graduated from the Honors College and the University of South Carolina later in life. She also graduated from the Darla Moore School of Business and Wake Forest University School of Law.

In addition to being an attorney and Extra host, as well as former Miss North Carolina and Miss USA 2019, Kryst also founded the fashion blog White Collar Glam.

When Kryst was crowned Miss USA as Miss North Carolina in May 2019, she was joined by three other women — Nia Imani Franklin (Miss America) Kaliegh Garris (Miss Teen USA) and Zozibini Tunzi (Miss Universe) — to become the first group of Black women to hold the titles in a single year.

Kryst, Garris, and Tunzi spoke about their historic accomplishment in a December 2019 interview with Good Morning America, where Kryst opened up about “breaking barriers” while still feeling some disappointment over some people’s view of their success.

“People will comment on our social media and be like, ‘Why are we talking about your race? You guys are just four, amazing women,'” she said at the time. “And I’m like, ‘Yes, we are four amazing women, but there was a time when we literally could not win!’ “

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.