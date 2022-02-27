Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet announces retirement from NFL at 28

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet abruptly announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 28.

“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Marpet wrote in a message posted to his Instagram page. “This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years. To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay.”

The move was unexpected, as Marpet was a consistent and solid performer for the Buccaneers, starting all 101 games of his career. Marpet made his first Pro Bowl after the 2021 season.

“I want to thank Ali for all that he has done as a valued member of the Buccaneers organization over the past seven seasons,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Sunday in a statement. “He has played a key role in our success both on and off the field and we will certainly miss his leadership and professionalism. It has been one of my greatest professional thrills to see his rapid ascension from a small college standout into one the NFL’s best all around offensive linemen. As the highest Division III player ever drafted, Ali always seemed destined for greatness on the NFL level and we simply could not have attained the success of the past two seasons without him.”

Marpet, who was taken in second round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Hobart, a Division III program. Marpet impressed at the 2015 NFL scouting combine, which prompted the Buccaneers to trade up to select him 61st overall.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Ali Marpet celebrates after a win earlier this season.

Marpet was a key presence on the 2020 Buccaneers team that beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV last season. This year, Tampa Bay’s offensive line was a dominant force, allowing the fewest sacks in the NFL (23).

“I can’t say enough about what Ali has meant to our team over the three seasons since my arrival,” coach Bruce Arians said in a statement. “He has been the consummate professional and has been a rock for us in the interior of our offensive line. We will miss him on the field and in the locker room, but I am happy that he gets to go out as a Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler. It is never easy saying goodbye to a player who has meant so much to our success, but I support and respect his decision and wish him a great life after football.”

