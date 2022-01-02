Tampa Bay at New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Tampa Bay at New York Jets How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Tampa Bay (11-4), New York Jets (4-11)

Tampa Bay at New York Jets Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

The New York Jets can’t stop the pass.

They sort of did against Jacksonville in last week’s win, and they held both the Saints and Dolphins to under 200 yards through the air, but they weren’t exactly pressed in those two losses.

No one runs the ball on anyone more than New York, partly because there’s a whole lot of success. The Buccaneers should be balanced and they should be all about getting in, taking care of business on the first two drives, and turning it over to the defense.

The Tampa Bay D allowed 17 points or fewer in four of the last six games and gave up 15 total in the last two.

Why New York Jets Will Win

New York has stopped the mistakes.

The running game rumbled against Jacksonville, the defense took the ball away against Miami, and there are signs overall of improvement. It all started with not turning the ball over, only giving it up once over the last three games.

This is New York’s Super Bowl, and it’s the final home game of the year. There might not be the passing game to keep up the pace if Tampa Bay gets up early, but the offense has to keep attempting to work on the ground attack.

The Bucs don’t give up a lot on the ground, but with the way the Jets have been running over the last few weeks, they have to slow things down a bit and hope to take Tom Brady out of his rhythm.

What’s Going To Happen

New York will be plucky.

Tom Brady and the passing game haven’t gone off lately, but the ground game has made up for it – the running attack rumbled on Carolina last week.

This will be more workmanlike than sensational.

Tampa Bay at New York Jets Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 30, New York Jets 16

Line: Tampa Bay -13.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

