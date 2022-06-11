Tammy Slaton’s New Boyfriend Mikey Mooney Denies Dating Her For Clout

Tammy Slaton has a new man and he insists he’s with her out of love. The 1000lb Sisters star made her relationship with Mikey Mooney Facebook official. After Mooney’s own friend asked why he was with her, Mooney shot down claims it was for notoriety.

Mike Mooney posts loving message about Tammy Slaton on Facebook

The Ashley reports that Mooney can’t stop gushing about Slaton on his social media. He recently shared a post that reads: “Words can’t even express how safe and loved I feel when I’m with you I’m forever grateful for everything you do my love. I love you so much,” Mikey wrote on Facebook last week. “Cheers babydoll your the best thing to have ever walked into my life.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve since glimpses of the couple. Mooney revealing earlier in early May that he was traveling to Ohio. Slaton is currently in rehab in the state for food addiction to prepare for her weight loss surgery. It’s been reported that she’s made great strides including being able to stop smoking, drinking alcohol, and eating junk food while there

During the visit, Mooney posted a photo of himself and Slaton holding hands. He captioned the photo: “No matter what we go through babygirl I’ll remain by your side holding your hand through it all, good and bad times I’ll be right there guiding and pushing you and us to our goals in life.”

Mooney’s friend blasted him for being with Slaton for clout. The report notes a friend of his commented on his relationship status changing: “How the hell did this happen? You trying to make it into Season 4 [of “1000 lb. Sisters’] or something?”

Mooney denied such. He claims he’s been “chasing” Slaton for 3-4 years now.