Tammy Longie gets life in prison for 5-year-old’s murder

A North Dakota woman was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for abusing her 5-year-old foster daughter to death in a case that was described by a prospector as “tragic and horrifying.”

Tammy Longie, 48, also known as Tammy Onebear, in January pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder, child abuse and neglect stemming from the May 2020 death of her foster child, Raven Thompson.

The child’s body was found lying on a concrete floor in the basement of Longie’s home on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation on Tokio.

An autopsy determined that Raven had died of injuries suffered during “multiple episodes of trauma.”

The young victim’s 7-year-old brother, Zane Thompson, had to be hospitalized for a month due to neglect, abuse and starvation.

Raven Thompson, 5, was found dead from injuries in the basement of her foster parents’ home in North Dakota in May 2020. Gilbertson Funeral Home

A doctor said the bruising on the boy’s body was consistent with abuse, but the primary concern was heart failure due to malnutrition.

During Tammy’s sentencing hearing, Acting US Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl said the abuse endured by Raven and her older brother “represented some of the worst of humanity,” reported Inforum.com.

Tammy initially denied being abusive towards the children, telling investigators that “she would only hit the children open-handed on the butt, put them in time-out, or make (them) go to bed early,” according to court documents cited by Law & Crime.

Longie’s husband, Erich Longie, 45, was also charged and convicted in the case and received the same life sentence in June, KFGO reported.

The foster children were placed in the couple’s home by Spirit Lake Tribal Social Services nearly a year before Raven’s death.

The Longies’ two biological children also were abused, according to investigators.

Longie’s husband, Erich Longie, 45, was convicted in the case and sentenced to life in prison in June. Lake Region Jail

A total of seven children, ranging in age from 11 months to 12 years old, were removed from the household by federal authorities after the Longie couple’s arrest, according to reporting by The Bemidji Pioneer.

With Post Wires