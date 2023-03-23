Tallahassee Classical School principal forced out after ‘David’ art lesson

A Florida principal was forced out of her job after parents complained about a Renaissance art lesson that featured a historic sculpture by Michelangelo — with one parent even calling it pornographic.

School leader Hope Carrasquilla resigned from Tallahassee Classical School this week after she was told to either step down or face termination, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Carrasquilla, who was at the charter school for less than a year, told the newspaper the school board’s chair, Barney Bishop, offered the ultimatum, and she believes it was tied to the art lesson that included Michelangelo’s “David” and his “Creation of Adam” fresco painting.

Bishop confirmed to the publication that he did give her an ultimatum, but declined to explain why on advice of the school’s lawyer.

"It saddens me that my time here had to end this way," Carrasquilla said.





The original 16th-century statue of David by Italian artist Michelangelo Buonarroti stands in the Galleria dell’Accademia in central Florence. AFP via Getty Images

While Tallahassee Classical is reportedly required to teach about Renaissance art in the 6th grade, three parents spoke up about the lesson’s contents and claimed it upset their children.

Two parents said they wanted to be notified about the lesson before it took place and another parent slammed it as pornographic, Carrasquilla said.

She told HuffPost one parent was “point-blank upset” and “felt her child should not be viewing those pieces.”

Bishop told the news outlet the art lesson was one of several issues with Carrasquilla, but did not elaborate.





Carrasquilla conceded a message should have gone out about the art lesson, but a breakdown in communication prevented that, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

“David” is one of the most famous sculptures in the world and was created between 1501 and 1504. It stands 14 feet high and depicts the Biblical hero David.

A new rule passed last month by the school board would mandate that parents are alerted two weeks before any curriculum is taught that is “potentially controversial,” Bishop said. Parents will also have the chance to look over the curriculum and photos connected to it.





Tallahassee Classical School opened three years ago and is a Hillsdale College curriculum school, which is a Michigan-based private conservative college. Facebook / Tallahassee Classical School

“Parental rights are supreme, and that means protecting the interests of all parents, whether it’s one, 10, 20 or 50,” Bishop told the newspaper.

The charter school opened three years ago and is a Hillsdale College curriculum school, which is a private conservative college based in Michigan.