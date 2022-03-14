Talks to resume after Russian strikes increase in Ukraine

Russian and Ukrainian diplomats were set to resume talks Monday – a day after Moscow focused its attack on a key military base near the Polish border.

The expected talks between the two countries, reported by Russian state news agency Tass, come as the invasion in Ukraine entered its 18th day.

Ukraine hopes the planned negotiations will pave the way for more civilians to evacuate the war-torn country.

On Sunday, 35 people were killed and 134 were wounded after Russia targeted the sprawling facility at Yavoriv with more than 30 cruise missiles, officials said.

The military base, located less than 15 miles from Poland, has long been used to train Ukrainian soldiers, often with help from the US and other NATO countries.

Also Sunday, Russian fighters fired at the airport in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, which is less than 94 miles north of Romania, another NATO ally.

NATO said Sunday that it currently does not have any personnel in Ukraine. The US, though, has increased its number of troops deployed to Poland.

Early Monday, Russian shelling set a Kyiv apartment block ablaze. Ukraine State Emergency Service/Facebook

The UN has so far reported at least 596 civilian deaths in the ongoing invasion. The actual toll is believed to be much higher.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes during the conflict.

Officials in Ukraine on Sunday said more than 10 safe routes were set to open Monday, including one from the besieged port city of Mariupol.

