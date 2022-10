Alex Trader talks about 2024 Rivals250 RB Braylen Russell’s recent decommitment from Arkansas, HawgBeat.com’s Jackson Collier fills in for Mason to provide an in-depth update on some of Razorback basketball’s top recruiting targets and 2023 S commit TJ Metcalf joins the show from Pinson Valley (Ala.) to give Hog fans some insight into who he is not only as a player, but as the young man that will be coming to Fayetteville next season.