Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage – Matt Fitzpatrick: ‘Talking about slow play in golf is like hitting your head against a wall’ – Getty Images/Andrew Redington

Matt Fitzpatrick has called the inability of the authorities to deal with the slow-play issue “a disgrace”, but is resigned to the “scourge of the game” never being fixed.

Fitzpatrick followed up his win at last year’s US Open with a victory at the RBC Heritage to rise to eighth in the rankings, but many viewers complained on social media about the snail-like pace of the Englishman’s playing partner, Patrick Cantlay.

Unlike Brooks Koepka, who labelled Cantlay as “brutally slow” at the Masters earlier this month, Fitzpatrick was not about to single out the American, but the exasperation of his caddie, Billy Foster, was plain to see as the world No 4 went about his highly deliberate business.

“If you’re in a three-ball you should be round the course in four hours, 4½ max,” Fitzpatrick said, in a press conference ahead of the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, the pairs event in which he plays with brother Alex.

“It’s a disgrace to get anywhere near that. You’re talking 5½ hours at some venues and it’s truly appalling. I think they give us way too much leeway to get round.”

On the DP World Tour, chief executive Keith Pelley has sought to try to find a solution and, in fairness, that circuit’s average time for 18 holes is lower than that of its US counterparts. Just like his predecessor Tim Finchem, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has made it clear it is not a priority, saying “we will not be overly reactionary”. To fast players as Fitzpatrick, this is, at the very least, a frustrating policy.

“The problem is this conversation has gone on for years and years, and no one has ever done anything, so I feel it’s almost a waste of time talking about it,” he added. “I don’t think it’s a big enough issue in other players’ minds to do something. It’s like hitting your head against a brick wall.”

When it is their turn, golfers have 40 seconds and groups that end up a hole behind the group in front should, without good reason, be put on the stop watch by officials. “The argument I have with refs is the times we are given for each hole,” Fitzpatrick said. “They need to be much less and when you’re not within those times, you should be penalised.

“Slow play is a huge issue. I was forcing myself the whole day on Sunday to walk as slow as possible and I was still fast. The refs over here are great but I did not see a single ref all day. There were a few shots where we were waiting and I don’t understand where they were hiding.”