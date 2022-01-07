Taliban put victory over US on display

In the governor’s compound of Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, a new historical exhibit stands: sections of blast walls from a former US military base. One concrete slab is inscribed with the names and regiments of US troops who served in the province during America’s longest war. Like soldiers in countless wars throughout history, US troops regularly daubed their names on the walls of bases and fixed positions they occupied. But now the towering block is on public display as a testament to the Taliban’s stunning rout of American forces after 20 years of fighting.