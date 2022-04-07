‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Set Accident Being Investigated By OSHA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into Monday’s accident on the Georgia set of Tales of the Walking Dead, where a crew member was injured when she fell from the top deck of a riverboat, struck a railing on the lower level and fell into the lake at Stone Mountain Park east of Atlanta.

“OSHA initiated an investigation into this incident, and therefore we are unable to share anything further at this time,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Dept. of Labor told The Hamden Journal.

The injured woman, who is a member of Atlanta’s IATSE Local 479, recently underwent surgery. So far, neither the production company, the union nor OSHA has provided her identity or an update on her condition.

Production on the show was suspended Tuesday but resumed on Wednesday in the wake of the accident, which was first reported by The Hamden Journal. The boat and dock involved in the accident are commonly used as the casino boat setting for Netflix’s Ozark.