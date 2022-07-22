‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Gets New Trailer – The Hamden Journal

When The Walking Dead Universe’s Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple stopped by Hall H today ahead of The Walking Dead‘s final Comic-Con panel to introduce fans to Tales of the Walking Dead, he unveiled the first full trailer for the spinoff, which you can view below.

Tales is an episodic anthology marking the fourth series in the post-apocalyptic zombie franchise—based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard’s comic books of the same name—on the heels of the mothership series and offshoots Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The six-episode series will feature one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. The stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations as we get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead) moderated today’s panel, which had Gimple and showrunner-EP Channing Powell appearing alongside director-EP Michael Satrazemis and cast members Terry Crews, Samantha Morton and Danny Ramirez.

Tales of the Walking Dead also stars Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher and Daniella Pineda, among others. Satrazemis directed three of the Season 1 episodes, with Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier and Ron Underwood helming one each. The series is produced by AMC Studios, with Gimple joining Powell as an exec producer. It’s set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m.