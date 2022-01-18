Talen Horton-Tucker on the trade block

The Lakers are trying to find help, though their option appear limited. According to people with knowledge of the situation, the team is shopping 21-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker in trade discussions. Rival general managers believe the Lakers value Horton-Tucker, but they lack the mid-range contracts needed to put together a deal to upgrade their roster and understand no significant trade is getting made without him.

Source: Dan Woike, Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Lakers bench:

Stanley Johnson: +18

Malik Monk: +17

Talen Horton-Tucker: +15

Austin Reaves: +13

I think you could make credible cases for any of those four as full-time starters. They’ve all been terrific over the past few weeks. – 1:08 AM

