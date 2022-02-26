ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — After a fantastic debut with Andretti Autosport, fortunes went south for Romain Grosjean during a crash-filled NTT IndyCar Series practice Saturday morning.

Grosjean, who had paced Friday’s practice in the No. 28 Dallara-Honda, rear-ended Takuma Sato (who is driving the No. 51 of Dale Coyne Racing that Grosejan drove last year) in Turn 10.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin led the session with a 59.7342-second lap ahead of Colton Herta.

Sato had slowed for traffic entering the corner when Grosjean made impact with hardly any braking. Both cars limped back to the pits with Sato’s car suffering major body and gearbox damage, and Grosjean’s left front wing broken.

Sato blamed the incident on Grosjean, whom he said also had made contact with Helio Castroneves earlier in practice.

“It’s a shame,” Sato told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “Everybody is trying to make a gap. We were just slowing down, and I had to hit the brake coming through 9. Grosjean, I don’t know what he was thinking. He was reckless. I don’t know what he was thinking. He could clearly see the cars in front.”

In a separate incident, Jimmie Johnson spun in Turn 8 and made light contact with the left front of his No. 48 Dallara-Honda. It was the second spin of the session and third since Friday for Johnson, who is racing full time in the NTT IndyCar Series this season.

With just more than five minutes remaining in the session, defending series champion Alex Palou crashed in Turn 9.

The practice also was stopped after 17 minutes for a similar incident involving Jack Harvey, whose No. 45 Dallara-Honda brushed the wall in Turn 9 and then slammed into the barrier with its left front on the corner exit.

Harvey is making his debut this weekend with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing after racing in IndyCar for Meyer Shank Racing since 2017.

Andretti Autosport led Friday’s first practice with Grosjean and Colton Herta turning the quickest two laps on the 14-turn, 1.8-mile street course.

Qualifying will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET (Peacock).

Takuma Sato blames Romain Grosjean for crash in second practice at St. Pete GP originally appeared on NBCSports.com