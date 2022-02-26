Taking a Fresh Look at Raytheon Technologies

We reviewed the charts of Raytheon Technologies (RTX) on January 6, writing that “RTX may trade sideways for a few more days but I suspect we will eventually push higher. Traders could go long RTX at current levels and on strength above $92. The $113 area is our first price target.”

RTX made a new 52-week high on Friday, so let’s check on the charts once again.

In this updated daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see that RTX tested the rising 50-day moving average on Thursday. Prices and volume responded to the upside today. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is resuming its advance from mid-December and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is poised for a fresh upside crossover and new buy signal.

In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of RTX, below, we continue to see a positive picture. Prices are in a longer-term uptrend above the rising 40-week moving average line. The climbing OBV line helps to confirm the price strength. The MACD oscillator is in a bullish alignment above the zero line.

In this daily Point and Figure chart of RTX, below, we can see our $113 upside price target again.

In this weekly Point and Figure chart of RTX, below, we used a five box reversal filter. Here we get a $135 price target.

Bottom line strategy: Continue to hold previous long positions. Raise stops to $89. Our targets are $113 followed by the $135 area.