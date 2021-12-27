Takeaways from the Steelers huge loss to the Chiefs

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers were handed an embarrassing 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. What makes it worse is this was not the worst loss of the season for the Steelers. Here are our takeaways.

Square pegs in round holes

The Steelers coaching staff continues to try and do things on offense and defense the roster simply isn’t capable of. Rather than adapt the system to fit the talent on the roster, the coaches continue to try and make this group fit what they want to do and it continues to fail.

Where was the energy?

All you had to do on Sunday is watch the Chiefs’ players response to a good play in any of the three phases and compare it to the Steelers under similar circumstances and you get the impression the team wasn’t all-in on Sunday.

T.J. Watt was hurt

Watt and head coach Mike Tomlin can downplay it all they like but there’s no way Watt wasn’t out there playing healthy. You could see him wince in pain after a failed rush attempt and Watt played only 55 percent of the defensive snaps.

The divide is clear

Keep in mind as bad as Sunday’s game was, the Steelers aren’t out of the playoff hunt. But watching the Chiefs just dismantle the Steelers really gives a unique perspective on how weak the AFC is once you get past Kansas City and you realize The Steelers are still viable playoff contenders.

