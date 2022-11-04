Takeaways from exhibition win over Ferris State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While it won’t count in the win-or-loss column, Michigan played the first game of the season with an 88-75 exhibition win over Ferris State on Friday. Below are three takeaways from the win.

The Jett Howard experience could be an exciting one

I feel like I have to say this a lot after this one but we have to keep things in perspective when it comes to who Michigan plays it’s hard not to walk away impressed with the level of play that Jett Howard put in on Friday night. A 22-point performance on 8-9 shooting in the first half is certainly not lucked into. One of the Wolverines’ biggest knocks against them offensively last season was its three-point shooting, Howard gave the Wolverines a big boost from beyond the arc shooting 6/8. Coupled with solid defensive efforts, it was an excellent debut for the younger Howard. He finished the game with a team-high 30 points, 4 rebounds and shot a scorching 10-12 from the field.

Kobe Bufkin taking the right steps

After a summer overseas trip that he would like to forget, guard Kobe Bufkin took the right steps to put himself in a position to lead the Wolverines this year. Opponent considered, Bufkin had an impressive performance including a posterizing dunk in transition. Bufkin showed his range and ability to attack the basket, something that could be a dangerous combo with Jett Howard when firing on all cylinders. A very positive and encouraging performance. Bufkin finished the night with 21 points, 1 rebound and an assist on 6-8 shooting.

If you were to make a gripe…