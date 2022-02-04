Takeaways from East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday

The East-West Shrine Bowl was played on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The West jumped out to a 25-8 lead and survived a 16-point fourth quarter from the East to win the game 25-24.

But the results of a college all-star bowl aren’t what matter. What matters is how individual players performed against other draft-eligible players trying to get into the NFL later this year.

Below are a few player takeaways from the game.

Brown QB EJ Perry was Offensive MVP

Playing for the East team, Perry rallied his squad with three touchdown passes in the second half, although it wasn’t enough to win the game.

Perry went 13-for-18 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns, playing only in the second half.

North Carolina RB Ty Chandler broke free

Chandler was the game’s leading rusher, going for 69 yards on 11 carries. That included and 21-yard run and a 16-yarder as well.

He had 69 of the West’s 151 rushing yards.

Chandler looked good in practices during the week.

Navy LB Diego Fagot is Defensive MVP

Fagot played for the East squad and finished with seven tackles and a sack.

South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong has big play

Many said that Strong was impressive in practice, showing off running and receiving skills.

He had a 65-yard touchdown reception in the game and added a four-yard rush in his one attempt.

Tulsa WR Josh Johnson led game in receiving

Johnson led all receivers with four catches for 98 yards for the East. It included a 51-yard catch.

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan was effective

Coan got the West going with two very good possessions. He led the offense to a goal-to-go situation, but the East stopped them, and then he threw a touchdown pass in his second possession. He finished 10-for-13 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown.

